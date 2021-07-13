WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is implementing more travel and fire restrictions across the province on Wednesday due to the continued high to extreme risk and danger of fires.

Beginning on Wednesday at 8 a.m. the following rules will go into effect:

All provincial burning permits are cancelled throughout the province. The Manitoba Wildfire Service said new permits will not be issued until the conditions improve.

Areas 1 to 8, and 13, 14 and 16 will be under Level 3 fire and travel restrictions, which means:

All back-country travel is prohibited unless under the authority of a travel permit;

Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds;

Campfires are not allowed; and

Access to cottages will be allowed on designated roads, but travel permits will be required for remote cottages.

Areas 9, 10, 11 and 12 will be under Level 2 restrictions, which means:

Motorized back-country travel, including ATVs and off-road vehicles, is not allowed unless under the authority of a travel permit;

Camping is restricted to developed campgrounds;

Campfires are only allowed between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.;

Wayside parks are open; and

Landing and launching are only allowed on developed shorelines.

For areas under Level 2 and 3 fire and travel restrictions, industry and outfitters could be restricted in their operations and should contact their local Manitoba Conservation and Climate office for more information.

Area 15 is under Level 1 restrictions, which means;

Campfires are permitted between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.; and

Motorized back-country travel is not allowed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. unless approved by a travel permit.

Manitobans can confirm which areas are under which restrictions online.

The province notes that campfires are not allowed in provincial parks that are located outside the restriction areas.

Fireworks and sky lanterns are not allowed at provincial parks at all times, and provincial fireworks authorization is needed for fireworks or sky lanterns within restriction areas. Any existing authorizations are cancelled and no authorizations will be issued under current restrictions.

Many of Manitoba’s municipalities have already implemented burning restrictions. Residents are urged to check with local municipal offices or look online for more details.

Manitoba does not issue burning permits within or bordering municipalities where burning restrictions are in place.