'High-value' comic books among $100,000 worth of stolen property recovered by RCMP

Comic books and other collectibles were among the items seized by RCMP during a recent investigation.

According to Mounties, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the RM of St. Andrews, seizing stolen firearms, two trailers, and “high-value comic books and collectibles.” The RCMP said the total value of the stolen items was over $100,000.

Stolen rifles seized by Manitoba RCMP (supplied image)RCMP has identified a suspect in connection with the thefts. Dylan Colby Karlenzig, 29, of Stonewall, is wanted on three counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of possession of a firearm while unauthorized and one count of unsafe storage of a firearm.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Dylan Colby Karlenzig, 29, of Stonewall, is wanted on multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, by RCMP (Supplied photo)Karlenzig is described as standing approximately six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.