High water levels and strong winds leading to flooding in Gimli

Residents in Gimli are dealing with overland flooding due to high water levels on Lake Winnipeg and strong winds.

Lynn Greenberg, the mayor of the R.M. of Gimli, said the wind is blowing the water onto people's properties.

"Any of our drain pipes, they get plugged then because the water is higher then the drain pipes in some cases. So it always causes us problems when this happens," he said.

Greenberg said he has heard that some people are dealing with overland flooding on their property and he has heard reports of water getting into people's home.

He added at least a couple people have also been evacuated from their homes due to the high water.

Crews in the community are also working on building a dike at one of the main drainage pipes to ensure it is able to drain properly so more water doesn't back up.

One factor that could help the community is the wind according to Greenberg.

"If we get winds that are pushing say from the west and pushing the water east, then it causes a problem for folks on the other side of the lake. The wind can change and it can help us for a time."

Greenberg said sandbags are available for the residents who need it and he commends the public works crew for helping the community deal with the latest flood issue.

The province also announced that Highway 329 east of Riverton is closed due to water on the road.

CTV News has also reached out to the provincial government for comment and is awaiting a response.