High windrows on Waverley creating difficulties and dangers for drivers

Some Winnipeg drivers were faced with a complicated and dangerous situation on Wednesday when attempting to merge onto a busy street.

High windrows in the 800 block of Waverley Street made it difficult for drivers to see the oncoming traffic as they tried to leave a parking lot.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this is because when crews clear snow from streets and sidewalks they often store the snow on boulevards in the public right-of-way.

A spokesperson for the city said in a statement that during winters with significant snowfall crews are required to the reduce these high piles of snow and bring them to snow disposal sites.

The spokesperson noted that the city is currently undertaking an “extensive snow hauling operation” to get rid of the high windrows and snow piles, adding that these efforts will continue into the coming weeks to improve conditions for drivers and pedestrians.

The city said a snow inspector will check the Waverley Street location and take steps to reduce the windrow as required.

The spokesperson urged pedestrians and drivers to use extra caution at this time and to stay back from any heavy equipment.

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) said if drivers do not have full vision because of windrows, they might want to change their route.