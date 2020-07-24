WINNIPEG -- High winds have forced the city to postpone mosquito fogging in Winnipeg.

On Friday, the city's Public Works Department announced it was unable to fog for adult nuisance mosquitos on Thursday night as scheduled because of the high wind speeds.

Fogging has been rescheduled to start Friday at 9:30 p.m. and it wraps up on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. in the following neighbourhoods:

-Assiniboia Downs, Buchanan, Kirkfield, Glendale, Westwood

-Crestview, Heritage Park, Saskatchewan North, Sturgeon Creek

-Birchwood, Booth, Jameswood, Murray Industrial Park, Silver Heights, Woodhaven

-Airport

-Bruce Park, Deer Lodge, King Edward

-Brooklands, Sargent Park, St. James Industrial

-Kensington, Minto, Polo Park, St. Matthews, West Wolseley

-Armstrong Point, Broadway - Assiniboine, Legislature, Portage & Main, South Portage, The Forks, West Broadway, Wolseley

-Central Park, Colony, Daniel McIntyre, Portage - Ellice, Spence, West Alexander

-North Inkster Industrial, Oakpoint Highway, Omand's Creek Industrial, Tyndall Park

-Burrows - Keewatin, Inkster Industrial Park, Mynarski, Pacific Industrial, Shaughnessy Park, Weston, Weston Shops

- Burrows Central, Robertson, William Whyte

- Centennial, China Town, Civic Centre, Dufferin, Dufferin Industrial, Exchange District, Logan C.P.R., Lord Selkirk Park, North Point Douglas, South Point Douglas

- Inkster - Faraday, Luxton, St. John's, St. John's Park

- Inkster Gardens, Mandalay West, The Maples

- Garden City, Leila - McPhillips Triangle, Margaret Park, Templeton – Sinclair

- Jefferson, Kildonan Park, Seven Oaks

- Amber Trails, Leila North, Riverbend, Rivergrove, Rosser - Old Kildonan, West Kildonan Industrial

The city said public service announcements will be released daily at least eight hours before planned fogging.

Winnipeggers can apply for buffer zones, which means crews will not spray within a 90-metre radius of a registered property on front and side streets and rear lanes.

People can apply for buffer zones by contacting 311 online, by email or fax, or by writing to the Insect Control Branch at 3 Grey St., Winnipeg, MB R2L 1V2