'Highly likely' tornadoes touched down in Manitoba: Environment and Climate Change Canada

    There's a pretty good chance at least two tornadoes touched in Manitoba as a storm rolled through the western and southwestern parts of the province Wednesday.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) had been issuing severe thunderstorm watches, warnings and eventually tornado warnings for most of the afternoon Wednesday starting near the Saskatchewan border and moving southeast toward the Canada-U.S. border.

    Dave Carlsen, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is "highly likely" at least two tornadoes touched down.

    "The first one between Rivers and Rapid City about just before 4 p.m.," said Carlsen. "(The second is) west of Swan Lake, which is kind of south, southwest of Portage."

    He said the Swan Lake one happened around the 6 p.m. hour.

    Carlsen noted that ECCC can't officially confirm if they touched down Wednesday evening, but will be working with Northern Tornadoes Project over the next couple of days to determine if they did and how many there were.

    As for what could happen in Winnipeg, Carlsen said the more volatile weather is to the south, but there is a chance for thunderstorms or hailstorms throughout the evening.

