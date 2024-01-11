WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Highway 1 crash leaves man with ‘life-altering’ injuries: RCMP

    Supplied image of the victim's car. (Source: Manitoba RCMP) Supplied image of the victim's car. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

    The Manitoba RCMP is looking for witnesses in a December 2023 crash in the RM of Springfield that left a man with serious injuries.

    The two-vehicle crash took place around 6:35 a.m. on Dec. 4 on Highway 1 near the intersection of Settlers Road.

    According to police, the victim either entered the intersection from the south or was travelling west on Highway 1 when he lost control of his car and spun sideways. RCMP notes the car was then hit by a westbound vehicle that is believed to be a semi-trailer or a large cube truck.

    The road was icy at the time of the crash and there was heavy fog in the area.

    Mounties said a 54-year-old man sustained “life-altering injuries” and has been in the hospital for 38 days.

    The suspect vehicle did not remain at the scene.

    Oakbank RCMP officers are looking for witnesses to the crash. Anyone who was driving in the area that morning or who may have information about the incident is asked to call 204-444-3391 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Police continue to investigate.

    Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dead at 87

    Former federal NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died, at the age of 87. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

    opinion

    How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

    We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

