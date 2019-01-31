

Deacon’s Corner was closed for several hours Thursday morning after a crash between two semi-transport trucks caused a large fuel spill.

According to the RCMP, the collision happened just after midnight at the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 207.

RCMP said a semi hauling fuel was travelling eastbound on Highway 1 and was making a turn onto 207 to go to Petro Canada when it collided with a westbound semi. The semi carrying fuel rolled, which caused fuel to spill all over the road.

The Mounties said it was hauling approximately 56,000 litres of fuel and approximately 10,000 litres spilled.

The motel on the west side of 207 was evacuated over fear of a possible fire, and Petro Canada was also shut down, said police.

Officers said no one was hurt and that alcohol is not believed to have played a part.

A couple of semi-truck drivers told CTV News they were stuck there for three to five hours while they were waiting for crews to clear the scene.

Police said the fire department took over the scene, and had a cleanup team come out and sand the road.

The province said Highway 1 at Deacon’s Corner reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.