WINNIPEG -- A section of Highway 204, which closed earlier this week, has reopened following flooding from the Red River.

The road, which was covered with water, ice and slush, is now open between Highway 212 and the Selkirk Bridge.

CTV News Winnipeg spoke with the Selkirk Mayor Larry Johannson on Wednesday, who described the closure as an “unprecedented event.”

Johannson said between Tuesday and Wednesday the water had risen on the Red River by two feet, and the increase was caused by high water coming downstream from the south due to heavy winds.

He noted the community usually sees flooding in the spring and it’s quite unusual for this to happen in the fall.

AN ICE JAM NEAR NETLEY CREEK

The R.M. of St. Andrews is also dealing with spring-like conditions.

An ice jam between Netley Creek and McIvor Lane North emerged due to the combination of high water on the Red River, which froze over quicker than usual this year, snowfall earlier this week and frazil ice.

Jim Stinson, the R.M.’s municipal emergency coordinator, told CTV News Winnipeg on Thursday that about 15-20 homes could be at risk of flooding.

“The Red River increased to such a degree that it was threatening properties,” Stinson said.

Though water levels began dropping on Wednesday night, slightly warmer conditions are expected this weekend and the community remains on alert.

- With files from CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos.