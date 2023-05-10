Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds

A sign showing the speed limit of 50 km/h (May 10, 2023. Source: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation/ Facebook) A sign showing the speed limit of 50 km/h (May 10, 2023. Source: Brokenhead Ojibway Nation/ Facebook)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won't resign

U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican infamous for fabricating his life story, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he duped donors, stole from his campaign and lied to Congress about being a millionaire, all while cheating to collect unemployment benefits he didn't deserve. Afterward, he said wouldn't drop his reelection bid, defying calls to resign.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island