WINNIPEG -- For those who travel from Manitoba to Kenora to enjoy cottage season, there is some good news about their future trips.

Four First Nations in Ontario have now agreed to twin the Trans Canada Highway, which will start at the Manitoba-Ontario border.

This project was originally announced as part of a three-phase plan in 2020.

Despite the announcement last year, the First Nations said they only now have agreed to the twinning which is part of Phase 1. They said they agreed because the government is now recognizing Treaty 3 law.

The First Nations said widening the highway will provide opportunities and safety for everyone who uses the road.

"There is the definite desire to make sure that the highway is safe for everyone to travel on because I think we've all had not the greatest experiences on that highway at most times," said Lorraine Cobiness, the chief of Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation.

The first phase of the twinning project is set to begin in the fall.