Highways in southern Manitoba closed due to poor visibility

Manitobans who need to travel on the highway in southern Manitoba Tuesday should be aware of a number of road closures that have been put in place.

Manitoba 511 has said several highways are being closed due to poor winter driving conditions, which has been caused by poor visibility.

The closures include:

• Highway 1, from Winnipeg City Limits to Highway 12;

• Highway 3 starting at Crystal City going to Sanford;

• Highway 13 from Carman to Elm Creek;

• Highway 14 from Morden to Rosenfeld;

• Highway 14, from Highway 75 to Highway 30;

• Highway 23 from Kane to Highway 34;

• Highway 23, from St. Malo to Highway 34;

• Road 23 from Road 12E to Highway 59;

• Highway 30 from Rosenfeld to Gretna;

• Highway 31 from Highway 3 Windygates;

• Highway 32 from Winkler to the U.S. Border;

• Highway 34 from Holland to Highway 3;

• Highway 59, from the US border to St. Malo;

• Highway 75 from Winnipeg to the U.S. Border;

• Highway 200, from Emerson to Highway 23;

• Highway 201 from Highway 32 to Altona;

• Highway 201, from Highway 75 to Highway 30;

• Highway 205, from Highway 200 to Highway 12;

• Highway 205, from Rosenort to Aubigny;

• Highway 205 from Winnipeg to Ste. Agathe;

• Highway 210, from Landmark to Highway 59;

• Highway 210 from Morris to Steinbach;

• Highway 244 from Manitou to the south junction of Highway 245;

• Highway 245 from Notre Dame to Carman;

• Highway 311, from Highway 200 to Blumenort;

• Highway 311 from Blumenort to Highway 205;

• Highway 428 from Roland to Winkler; and

• Highway 432 from Morden to Rosebank;

There is no timeline for how long these highways will be closed.

More details can be found online and CTV News will update the story when information becomes available.