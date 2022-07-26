Hiker rescued after falling sick, sending SOS on Mantario Trail

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP rescued a hiker on the Mantario Trail on Tuesday morning after she fell ill and sent an SOS.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Monday, officers received a report of a 34-year-old woman who was in distress on the trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park.

Police were told the woman was hiking along when she contacted a friend to say she was not feeling well, but was going to continue on to the next campsite.

Several hours later, the woman’s friend received an SOS message from a satellite device.

Police determined the woman’s location; however, it was not accessible by vehicle.

Mounties note that no one was able to contact the woman due to a lack of cell coverage.

On 6 a.m. on Tuesday, RCMP officers were flown by helicopter to the hiker’s last known location, where she was found. The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.