Holiday Train stopping in Winnipeg Saturday night

The festive lights of the CPKC Holiday Train are set to illuminate Winnipeg's night sky Saturday as part of its 25 year anniversary celebrations.

The beloved holiday tradition features a brightly-lit train that visits various communities across North America. The train offers free musical performances in an effort to raise funds, collect food donations, and promote awareness about food insecurity issues.

This year, the Holiday Train embarked on its cross-border journey on November 20 and will continue spreading festive cheer until December 19. It is scheduled to arrive in Winnipeg at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 2, at the grade crossing at the corner of Panet Road and Molson Street.

Winnipeg's performers will be Anyway Gang, featuring Juno award-winning artist Sam Roberts.

Visitors to the Holiday Train can bring a food donation that will go to a local food bank. CPKC will also be making a monetary donation to local food banks during the stop.

More information about the CPKC Holiday Train can be found online.