Homicide investigation closes section of Higgins Avenue: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has closed a section of Higgins Avenue due to an ongoing homicide investigation.

The area of Higgins Avenue between Main Street and Austin Street has been closed since Wednesday morning, as police were investigating a serious assault. According to Winnipeg police, officers were called to a reported stabbing near a hotel in the 100 block of Higgins Avenue at 3:05 a.m. Officers found an injured man, and started administering emergency care.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries. His name has not been released. His death is the 32nd homicide in Winnipeg this year.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

“It is anticipated that the closure may extend throughout the morning or longer,” police said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.