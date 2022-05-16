Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS

Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.

The Winnipeg Police Service said officers responded to a report of ‘suspicious circumstances’ at around 5:25 a.m. Monday morning in the 200 block of Edison Avenue.

Officers said human remains were found in the area.

WPS said they are working to identify the deceased, and the death is believed to be a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that could help investigators, including those with video surveillance in the area or those who may have heard or seen anything unusual, is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).