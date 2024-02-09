Homicide investigation underway after body found in apartment hallway: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in a downtown Winnipeg apartment building as a homicide.

According to police, officers responded to the complex in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue Wednesday morning at approximately 6:20 a.m. for a report of a deceased male.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, which had already responded to the scene, had already found a man’s body in a hallway.

The man has been identified as River Harper, 19, of Winnipeg. His death is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508.