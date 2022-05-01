Homicide Unit investigating death of man at downtown hotel

The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found injured at a hotel and later died early Sunday morning.

Police said officers were called to a hotel in the 300 block of Smith Street just after midnight for reports that a man was injured.

The man, who was in his 30s, was taken to hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

Details are limited and police are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.