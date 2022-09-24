Homicide unit investigating death of man on Arlington Street

Winnipeg police are investigating the homicide of a man who died after an early-morning assault.

The Winnipeg police said officers along with the tactical support team were called to a vendor in the 1100 block of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue around 1:19 a.m. Saturday, after getting a report of an assault.

Police said when officers arrived they found a 'seriously injured man' and gave him emergency medical care. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead. He was since been identified as 29-year-old Enrique George Courchene.

Const. Jay Murray, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service, told CTV News there is no indication Courchene was an employee of the vendor.

Murray was not able to say at this point whether or not the assault happened inside the vendor, and could not release any details about the man's injuries.

"The homicide only occurred about 10 hours ago, so still very early in the investigation," he said.

Police confirmed no charges have been laid in connection with the death. The Homicide Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with information that may help investigators to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.