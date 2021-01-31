WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a suspicious death after receiving a call about an unresponsive man Sunday morning.

According to police, at 11:36 a.m., emergency personnel were called to a home on Bannatyne Avenue near the Health Sciences Centre after receiving a report about a man that was not responsive.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the man and determined he was dead.

Police are considering his death suspicious at this time and members of the Homicide Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Homicide Unit 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).