WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police responded to three separate stabbing incidents this weekend, sending three people to hospital.

Early Saturday morning officers responded to a report of a robbery and stabbing in the St. John’s area. Police said a 35-year-old man was knocked off his bike and robbed in the 500 block of Aberdeen Avenue at 2:45 a.m.

He was stabbed during the incident but was able to make it home and call police. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

The second incident on Saturday happened on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

At 8:51 p.m. WPS officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Main Street and Logan Avenue. They found a 16-year-old male suffering from a stab wound.

Police said he was stabbed by an unknown female passenger who ran away. They believe the incident was unprovoked.

The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition but was later upgraded to stable.

And early Sunday morning Winnipeg police responded to an attempted robbery in the area of Lizzie Street and Alexander Avenue where a 22-year-old man was stabbed.

At 2:18 a.m. officers responded an incident where a man was stabbed during an attempted robbery. Police say a twenty-two year old man was out with his girlfriend when an unknown group approached the pair. A male member of the group, alongside two female members, stabbed the twenty-two year old victim during the course of the altercation. The victim was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later upgraded to stable condition.