WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police are investigating a shooting in Fort Rouge early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report that a man had been shot at a restaurant on Osborne Street and River Avenue around 2:55 a.m.

A manager at the Subway on Osborne Street and River Avenue told CTV News, a fight broke out in front of the restaurant. He says a bullet went through the restaurant's window.

According to police, an injured 20-year-old man was taken to hospital in unstable condition where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Police said an employee of the restaurant was also struck during the shooting but was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).