'Honour the children': The Truth and Reconciliation activities at The Forks on Canada Day

Canada Day was also a day of truth and reconciliation at The Forks.

As thousands gathered to celebrate Canada's birthday Saturday, many activities at the historical site encouraged attendees to remember those who have been lost throughout our country's troubled history.

At the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) visitors took part in Project of Heart, an initiative started by a teacher in Ontario that has people paint designs or messages on small wooden tiles about one inch wide.

"The intent is for people to learn about the residential school system, and to create a tile to represent one of those children who went through a residential school, or else one of the children that never got the chance to come home," said Marilyn Dykstra, CMHR Indigenous cultural liaison.

Participants can draw, paint, or even write something meaningful on the tile. They are then asked to carry their tile with them always as a reminder of their responsibility to advance truth and reconciliation.

"We have everything from medicine wheels and the environment, we have animals, we have words, we have love hearts and rainbows," Dykstra said.

"We also have some families that will actually put theirs together, so it's like a mosaic of their family thought process."

People can also have their tiles smudged before they go.

Near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks, the Finding Our North Star family arts area had people making "Every Child Matters" orange beaded bracelets.

"We thought we'd do something that would honour all the children that didn’t come home, honour the children who had their childhood taken away," said volunteer Kisa MacIsaac.

She said the crowd was very diverse. "Lots of folks from all backgrounds and cultures and all ages have stopped by to create their beaded bracelet."

Orange ribbons could also be tied up at the site in remembrance of residential school victims.

Dykstra said it's important to talk about the consequences of residential schools on Canada Day.

"People need to recognize that we all have work to do in our everyday life to advance human rights in terms of truth and reconciliation."