'Honour the children': The Truth and Reconciliation activities at The Forks on Canada Day

Near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks, the Finding Our North Star family arts area had people making "Every Child Matters" orange beaded bracelets. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News) Near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks, the Finding Our North Star family arts area had people making "Every Child Matters" orange beaded bracelets. (Source: Taylor Brock, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island