'Hope for the best': Manitoba woman stuck in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence

A Manitoba woman trapped in Mexico amid erupting cartel violence says she is trying to stay calm and optimistic while waiting for their flight out of the country.

What started as beautiful day in the Mexican coastal city of Mazatlán took a frightening turn for Sheila North, a former Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak grand chief and journalist who lives in Winnipeg.

On vacation with her family, North was out on a catamaran excursion Thursday.

"On the mainland, we saw plumes of smoke in two different areas on the mainland towards the airport. It seemed to be burning all day long, big, black plumes of smoke. Then we saw big, black helicopters, as well," she said. "I knew something was going on."

Violence erupted Thursday in the Mexican state of Sinaloa after alleged drug trafficker Ovidio (The Mouse) Guzman, son of former cartel boss Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman, was arrested.

But on the boat, North was unaware of what the unfolding drug war. She said they asked the staff if they had heard anything, but they wouldn't say anything.

"I think they were trying to keep a level of calm for us," she said. "I didn't know until people started texting me from home, asking me if we were okay. Thankfully we were."

When they returned to their hotel, she said there were lineups of people. Some refused to leave the resort, while those who found themselves stranded in Mexico opted to sleep in the lobby.

"It was definitely an uneasy feeling last night," she said.

North and her family were set to return to Winnipeg via on Friday, but she said it has now been pushed back to Sunday.

"Knowing what happened at that airport, it is not easy thinking about going there," she said.

At least two passenger planes at the airport were hit by gunfire, with alleged cartel members carjacking area residents and setting vehicles on fire.

"We are going to stay hunkered down and stay where we are and hope for the best," North said, adding they are trying to stay optimistic.

She said they are keeping their phones charged, as they are relying on their family, social media and the news to give them updates on the unfolding situation.

"Local people are telling us that power could be cut off any time, that violence can erupt," she said.

The federal government is advising any Canadians in Mexico to shelter in place. Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance.

A travel warning from the government warns there is a threat to essential infrastructure, including airports.