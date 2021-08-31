WINNIPEG -- A movie set is under construction on the site of the former Public Safety Building.

The ‘Anytown, USA’ storefronts and temporary facades starting going up across from Red River College’s Exchange District campus on Princess Street last week.

The city confirmed the set is for horror film 'Dark Harvest', an MGM feature directed by David Slade ('The Twilight Saga: Eclipse', '30 Days of Night').

The movie is set to star Emyri Crutchfield from the television series 'Fargo' and Dustin Ceithamer, who appeared in 2020’s 'The New Mutants'.

Dark Harvest is an adaptation of a Bram Stoker Award-winning novel by Norman Partridge. The novel takes place in a small Midwestern town in 1963. Every year on Halloween, local teens wait for their opportunity to face off with October Boy a.k.a. Sawtooth, a knife-wielding monster who terrorizes the town.

According to ACTRA Manitoba’s website, the production was slated to start filming on Monday and should wrap up in late October.

'Dark Harvest' is expected to come out next fall.