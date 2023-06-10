Hot first quarter spurs Blue Bombers to 42-31 win over Tiger-Cats

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) gestures to the crowd against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Willie Jefferson (5) gestures to the crowd against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Friday, June 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island