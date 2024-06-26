House explodes in Transcona, others dealt significant damage: WFPS

One home is completely levelled, and others have significant damage after an explosion rocked a Transcona neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to Camrose Bay around 11:20 a.m. for reports of a house explosion.

Deputy Chief Scott Wilkinson with the WFPS said crews are still working to put out the fire, noting no one was injured in the neighbouring homes.

"We are still trying to ascertain the location of the occupants of the home that was involved in the explosion," said Wilkinson.

He could not confirm if people were home or not when the explosion happened.

Wilkinson added it is too early to determine the cause of the explosion.

"We don't have any risk to the community beyond this that we are aware of at this time."

A few people were evacuated from nearby homes according to Wilkinson, while others were told to shelter in place.

"There are a few homes that will not be occupiable at the end of this and we'll work with those residents on any required report services."

A map showing the location of Camrose Bay in Transcona. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg firefighters hose down hot spots at a home on Camrose Bay that exploded on June 26, 2024. (Jeff Keele/CTV News Winnipeg)

Const. Jason Michalyshen with the Winnipeg Police Service said police were notified of the incident just before noon and officers are currently on scene creating a perimeter and keeping people away from the area.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said there is a small outage in the area that is impacting around 15 customers. Electrical and gas crews are working with the WFPS to ensure the area is safe.

Pedestrians and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews continue to put out the fire and investigate the situation.

More information will be shared when it becomes available.