Featured
House fire leads to one person taken to hospital
Winnipeg Fire said the extent of the damage is unknown and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Published Saturday, April 28, 2018 3:56PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, April 28, 2018 4:05PM CST
Winnipeg Fire crews responded to a fire in the 900 block of Banning Street at 8:50 PM on Friday.
One person was taken to hospital and in stable condition.
Winnipeg Fire said the extent of the damage is unknown and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.