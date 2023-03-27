House fire on Manitoba First Nation leaves 11-year-old dead: RCMP

A house fire on a Manitoba First Nation on Saturday has left an 11-year-old boy dead.

Around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP responded to a house fire on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, where a child was still believed to be inside the home.

The Sioux Valley Fire Department, First Nation safety officers and community members worked to extinguish the fire and find the child.

An 11-year-old boy was found in the home and rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Seven people were inside the house when the fire began – four adults and three kids. Of these seven people, only the deceased had physical injuries.

A 65-year-old woman from the community, who was helping to get the boy out of the house, sustained serious injuries. She was taken to the hospital where she remains.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Office of the Fire Commissioner is helping with the investigation.