House sales trending upward in Winnipeg region

    July proved to be another busy month for home sales in and around Winnipeg.

    According to the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board, 1,488 residential properties in the region sold last month and the total dollar amount topped $580 million. Those numbers are 10 and 16 per cent jumps, respectively, over last year.

    The region includes Winnipeg, Steinbach, Winkler/Morden, Gimli, Niverville/Ritchot, Morris and lake country.

    Detached home sales led the way with 1,042 transactions at an average price of $433,257.

    Gimli, Morden/Winkler, and Niverville/Ritchot saw the biggest jumps in unit sales over last year, while Morris saw the biggest gain in average price.

    The Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board also released mid-summer numbers from lake country. It tracks sales for areas around Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba, Winnipeg River, and Lac du Bonnet.

    There were 148 sales (a 45 per cent increase over last year) on the west side of Lake Winnipeg, which includes the towns of Balaton Beach and Hecla Island.

    Sales were also up around Lake Manitoba and the east side of Lake Winnipeg. However, the board said sales dipped in Winnipeg River and Lac du Bonnet.

