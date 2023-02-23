House set on fire during hours-long stand off on Dufferin Avenue: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a man following a stand off on Dufferin Avenue lasting several hours Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a home in the 700 block of Dufferin around 12:35 p.m. for reports that a man had assaulted a woman, who police said are related.

Police said the man, who was armed with a knife, was in an 'agitated state' and barricaded himself inside a room in the hourse.

The tactical unit was called in and got everyone else out of the house, including small children.

While barricaded in the room, police said the man broke several windows and armed himself with multiple weapons including knives, a crowbar, and pieces of glass.

Police allege the man threw objects at officers, threatened to kill them, and charged at them with a knife before going back inside the home.

During the stand off, police believe the man also started a fire inside the house which was soon engulfed in flames.

Police said just before 5:30 p.m., the man opened the front door and was then seen lying on the floor, yelling for help. Officers saw him without a knife and he was pulled to safety.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service started to work on extinguishing the blaze. The city previously told CTV News the fire was under control by 6:15 p.m. Police had also previously said that the road in the area was blocked for several hours.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and his condition improved and he was released from hospital.

The man, a 31-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with arson with disregard to human life, assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with conditions of a release order. Police said the man was detained.

The charges haven't been tested in court.