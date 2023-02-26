How a downtown Winnipeg eatery is celebrating its roots

A downtown lunch spot that pays homage to its building’s history is seeing business pick up after opening during the pandemic.

Modern Electric Lunch – located in the Fortune Block at 232 Main Street – first opened its doors during a turbulent time for restaurants. “We opened Nov. 16, 2020,” said general manager Madeleine Olvera. "So right before we went into lockdown – code red!”

Olvera said it was somewhat disappointing to open a restaurant in the middle of a global pandemic. “To have all this excitement and momentum of opening a new restaurant, and then having to put lids on our drinks and send all the nice food that we made away in cardboard boxes.”

She said they were finally able to open their dining room for the first time some 8-10 months later.

“As soon as we could open, everyone was excited to sit down, we were excited to serve meals on plates and lattes in mugs instead of paper cups,” said Olvera.

Olvera said many customers ask about the restaurant’s unusual name came, which was inspired by an interesting discovery during renovations.

“When the owners originally bought the building and they were restoring it, they found a bunch of old order tickets from the original restaurant,” said Olvera.

A total of 36 order tickets dating back to the mid-1920s were found, reading “Modern Electric Lunch’ in all caps along the top and detailing various lunch and coffee orders.

Olvera said the restaurant was originally named such because it was the first in Winnipeg to use an electric refrigerator.

“The owner told me once that back in that day all of the ice box guys – whoever drove around delivering ice – they would pop in the restaurant to have a peek at the electric refrigerator that they didn’t have to drop ice for,” she said.

The lunch spot originally catered to the railroad workers at the VIA Rail station across the street, as well as businesspersons travelling by train.

Olvera said business has been growing steadily as more people return to working at downtown offices.

“Business has picked up quite a bit, we're very pleased with the amount of people coming through our doors,” she said.

The menu features a mix of regular and vegan options, but Olvera said they are becoming known for the classics.

“We just featured tourtiere on the menu, we love to do shepherd’s pie or something like that,” she said.

More information can be found online.