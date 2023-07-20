How a giant mosquito has put this tiny Manitoba community on the map

The Komarno mosquito statue that helped bring the bug spray brand OFF! to town to film a commercial last year. (July 20, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News) The Komarno mosquito statue that helped bring the bug spray brand OFF! to town to film a commercial last year. (July 20, 2023. Source: Danton Unger/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island