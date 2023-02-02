How a Google search landed a Manitoba bakery in the Grammy gift bags

A simple Google search landed one Manitoba bakery a spot in this year’s Grammy Awards gift bags.

Flour and Flower, a Winnipeg bakery that specializes in bespoke desserts, will have its petal pops handed out to some of music’s biggest names this weekend.

According to Rachel Nedelec, the bakery’s owner, it all started at the beginning of last month when she Googled celebrity swag bags.

“I’m just constantly brainstorming ideas that would be good fits for Flour and Flower,” she said in an interview on Thursday.

Through her Google search, she found and email address for the company that puts together the Grammy gift bags, and sent over some photos of what she thought would be a good fit. About 24 hours later, Nedelec was told she’d been approved and that her products would be featured.

When Nedelec first got approved it was “business as usual” and she treated it just like any other order. She said the accomplishment only started to sink in once she got the notification that the treats had been delivered.

“I actually got an email from the company that I’ve been dealing with. They said we received your product and it is absolutely beautiful,” she said.

“That’s when I was like, okay, wow. We are in the Grammy gift bags.”

The Grammy gift bags will include Flour and Flower’s petal pops, which are pure white chocolate with an edible flower. Nedelec opted for this treat because they travel well, and would arrive in California looking the same way they did when they left Winnipeg.

“Our cookies are just too delicate. I haven’t figured out how to ship cupcakes yet, but I knew our chocolate petal pops would be perfect and would arrive in perfect shape,” she said.

“People just really love them. They’re such a unique little treat.”

As for which celebrities Nedelec is most excited to have try her creations, she said it “blows her mind” to even think about stars like Adele, Lizzo and Harry Styles holding something that she made.

“It’s wild to think about,” she said.

It’s not just Nedelec who is excited about the gift bags. She said since the news cam out, the bakery has been receiving a lot of phone calls with people saying congratulations.

“It’s so heartwarming. The support of Winnipeggers is just incredible,” she said.

Though her treats will be in the hands of celebs at this Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Nedelec will be spending the evening watching the show with her loved ones.