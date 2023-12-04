How a Winnipeg couple is paying tribute to veterans this holiday season

One Winnipeg couple is taking time out of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to pay tribute to those who served our country.

The pair is doing this by laying wreaths on the headstones and plaques of veterans in the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour.

Peter and Audrey Martin began the annual holiday tradition seven years ago as a way to remember those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

“We’re honouring the veterans who fought in the war and missed many Christmases by coming out and putting a wreath on their stones,” Audrey said.

“We can’t forget them so this is how we continue to honour them."

Peter added that it’s also a way to honour the families who no longer have their loved ones to celebrate the holidays with.

“We’re saying, we’re not forgetting that you have a void in your life, a vacancy, and we’re here to say we wish them all a Merry Christmas, happy holidays, however they celebrate it,” he said.

“We remember you at this time of year.”

The couple encourages other Winnipeggers to buy or make a wreath, and place it on one of the 330 veteran graves at the Field of Honour.

“We want this place full,” Peter said.

“We’re getting a good turnout and between now and Dec. 25 people can come any time, put a wreath, pick a vacant spot.”