How Agriculture in the City teaches Winnipeggers about where their food comes from

The event ran all day Saturday and featured various exhibitor booths, games and hands-on activities, food samples, and a photo booth. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News) The event ran all day Saturday and featured various exhibitor booths, games and hands-on activities, food samples, and a photo booth. (Source: Zach Kitchen, CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest

Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island