How Andrew Harris is using coffee to give back to the community
Hometown hero Andrew Harris is using a popular caffeinated drink to give back to the community.
Harris, a three-time Grey Cup champion, partnered with Niverville’s Negash Coffee to create a signature blend.
“I love coffee. I have two cups a day probably. In the morning, for sure, to get my day going,” he said in an interview on Saturday.
“I like a bold coffee. I like a strong coffee.”
Harris noted the blend he created is bold with just a little bit of sweetness.
“I personally enjoy it and everyone that’s tried it gave great reviews,” he said.
All proceeds from the coffee, called the Thirty3 Blend, will go towards the No Barriers Award, a program through Harris’ foundation that gives students the opportunity to continue with arts or athletic programming after high school.
The running back said the purpose of his foundation, the Thirty3 Foundation, is to remove barriers for youth.
“Whether that’s art programming, school programming, sport programming,” he said.
“We do different initiatives in the community to help remove those barriers.”
He said he wants to be able to pay it forward, because his community helped him to get to where he is today.
Harris launched the coffee during a meet and greet at Winnipeg’s Diaspora Café on Saturday
After back-to-back Grey Cup wins with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Harris signed with the Toronto Argonauts this off-season.
