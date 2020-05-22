WINNIPEG -- Assiniboine Community College announced on Friday that it is planning to move to a ‘blended’ learning model for the fall 2020 term.

This means that most of its programs will have students study online or through distance learning for parts of their coursework, with on-campus education for other portions.

“Our plan for the fall anticipates continued social and physical distancing requirements established by public health orders,” the school said in a news release.

Assiniboine Community College said it chose this learning model because some coursework lends itself well to remote learning, which will help to limit the number of students on campus at any given time.

The school noted the parts of the coursework offered on campus will replicate the personal protective equipment and safety requirements in each program’s respective industry, which will help prepare students for post-college work.

The college highlighted the fact that the school offers small class sizes and multiple campuses, helping to facilitate physical distancing. The college also plans to schedule students on campus at different times and days.

The blended learning model with be different based on each program, and students will receive information next month regarding the specific format.

No programs set to begin in September have been cancelled and most classes will begin as previously scheduled.

WHAT OTHER SCHOOLS ARE DOING

Other schools in Manitoba are also making changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Manitoba announced last week that it will be changing to a remote learning model during the fall 2020 term.

Red River College has also decided to hold all fall 2020 classes online.

The University of Winnipeg told CTV Winnipeg it’s developing plans for the fall term that addresses physical distancing. It expects the majority of educational programs to be offered through alternative delivery methods, with some on-campus activities.

Brandon University said it’s exploring different options.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre and Rachel CrowSpreadingWings.