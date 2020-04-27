WINNIPEG -- They’re a popular sight during the summer but have been parked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, Manitoba has provided additional information on how food trucks will be able to operate when public health orders are lifted.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, was asked during the daily COVID-19 case briefing on Monday about if food trucks would be allowed to operate.

“It’s going to be all dependent on the ability to maintain space,” he said. “All the patrons will need to be that two metres apart, there’s not going to be able to have seating that’s close together, and meticulous disinfection will be required.

“Those are the type of things that are really going to be in place with any non-essential business that’s going to be opening up.”

Under current public health orders, restaurants are currently only allowed to operate if they’re offering delivery or take out service. Gatherings in Manitoba are currently limited to 10 or fewer people.

Some seasonal businesses, such as Sargent Sundae, recently opened, but with physical distancing measures in place, and limited access to the restaurant.

Last week, Premier Brian Pallister said the province would release additional information on what reopening the province and lifting public health orders would look like this week.

A specific day has not been announced.