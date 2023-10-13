Winnipeg

    • How Manitobans can catch a glimpse of Saturday's solar eclipse

    Manitobans will have a chance to see a partial solar eclipse this weekend.

    On Saturday, the moon will pass in front of the sun and block its light, creating a solar eclipse.

    According to Scott Young, planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, the celestial event is being referred to as a ‘ring of fire eclipse,’ as a bright ring of sunlight will be visible around the moon.

    “From Manitoba, we have the partial version and that’s the kind that you have to have special solar filters to be able to observe the eclipse safely,” he said.

    “It is visible for a couple of hours on Saturday morning.”

    Young noted the eclipse begins at 10:28 a.m. in the Winnipeg area and ends at about 1 p.m.

    Here in Winnipeg, the Manitoba Museum is holding a viewing party at Assiniboine Park to mark the occasion and give people a chance to safely observe the solar eclipse.

    “Throughout that whole time, the planetarium and the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada will have telescopes set up at The Leaf,” Young said.

    “There will be a limited supply of eclipse glasses available for sale at the event, but you can get them in advance at the Manitoba Museum.”

    To view the solar eclipse safely at home, Manitobans should use solar eclipse glasses or follow the Manitoba’s Museum’s guide for building a binocular eclipse projector. 

    - With files from CTV’s Kimberly Rio Wertman and Alexandra Mae Jones.

