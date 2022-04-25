How much rain did Manitoba receive this weekend?

Southern Manitoba was hit with heavy rain and snow over the weekend, with some communities receiving well over 50 millimetres (mm) of precipitation.

The treacherous weather conditions caused flooding, power outages and dangerous road conditions across the province.

Though all weather warnings have now ended, Environment Canada issued snowfall, blizzard and rainfall warnings throughout the weekend.

On Monday morning, the weather agency revealed the rainfall totals for the following areas:

Altona received 76 mm;

Winnipeg received 50 to 70 mm, depending on the area;

Emerson was hit with 59 mm;

Morden got 56 mm of rain;

Steinbach received 53 mm; and

Brandon was hit with 38 mm.

As for snowfall totals, Environment Canada said the data was not yet available. However, according to automated measuring equipment, the Parkland region was the hardest hit area, receiving 40 to 50 centimetres.

The weather agency noted that a number of areas also received heavy wind gusts. Environment Canada said at one point Brandon saw a gust of 100 km/h, while Rivers, Alonsa and Winnipeg all had some gusts that reached over 80 km/h.

