How much rain fell in southern Manitoba over the past 24 hours?
As southern Manitoba continues to be hit with heavy rain, a number of communities received more than 50 mm of rain over the last 24 hours.
On Tuesday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada said over the past 24 hours Morden and Dominion City received 63 millimetres (mm) of rain.
It noted Gretna was hit with 55 mm of precipitation, while Stonewall got 53 mm.
The Winnipeg airport got 50.3 mm of rain. However, the Forks received less rain at 35 mm.
The weather agency said Altona and Steinbach were hit with 49.5 mm, while Portage la Prairie and Emerson saw slightly lower amounts at 48.6 and 47, respectively.
Brandon got less than one mm of rain because the rain band was east of the city. However, Environment Canada is reporting 30 to 35 mm of rain in the Brandon-Portage corridor.
It wasn’t just rain that pelted the province; many regions were hit with heavy winds as well.
According to Environment Canada, wind gusts got as high as 106 km/h in Minnedosa and 100 km/h in Portage la Prairie.
The Lakeland Agriculture Site saw winds reach 96 km/h, while in Deerwood they reached 94 km/h.
Environment Canada reported that the Bagot Agriculture Site experienced winds as fast as 91 km/h.
The weather agency has issued rain and windfall warnings across southern Manitoba for Tuesday, saying an additional 20 to 30 mm of rain is still expected in these regions.
- With files from CTV’s Tim Salzen.
