How much the Brady Landfill blockade cost Winnipeg

A weeks-long blockade at the Brady Landfill at the end of last year cost the City of Winnipeg about $1.5 million, according to a city report.

During the blockade, which lasted about three weeks, waste was diverted to two privately-owned landfills.

The reports notes the city lost close to $836,000 in missed revenue, and about $674,000 from redirecting the waste to other landfills and facilities.

The landfill halted operation in December 2022 as protestors called for a search of the Prairie Green Landfill and the Brady Landfill to find the remains of three Indigenous women believed to be killed by an alleged serial killer.

Winnipeg police found the remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, at the Brady Landfill in June 2022. Police believe the remains of the other woman, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myron and an unidentified woman referred to as Buffalo Woman, are at the privately-owned Prairie Green Landfill.

The Brady Landfill reopened on Jan. 6, 2023.