How new Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas in Manitoba
Old traditions in a new country –- thousands of newly immigrated Ukrainians are celebrating Orthodox Christmas for the first time in Canada.
Olesia Chychkevych came to Winnipeg with her family in July to escape the war in Ukraine.
The family made a traditional meal on Christmas Eve, sang carols and wore embroidered clothing typically worn during the holiday.
"All traditions are not on paper; they are in our hearts," said Chychkevych. "That is why it is not difficult. In any place where we'll come, we'll keep our national traditions alive because it's very important for us."
Olesia said it was easy to find special ingredients and a church service to go to because of the large population of Ukrainians living in Winnipeg.
Meantime, for Yuliya and Pavel Toromanov, the holiday is a bit different.
They arrived in Canada only a few days ago and are still living in a hotel, but found a church to attend.
"When you come, you feel like you came in a church in Ukraine. It was very close to us. It was so calm, and everywhere you look, you see Ukrainian flags, very big support from Canadian people," said Yulia.
Also in town is the U25 Ukrainian National Men's Hockey Team, which is touring Canada to raise awareness and funds.
While they aren't celebrating the holiday to focus on their task, it's tough to be away from their family.
"Well, it's pretty hard mentally because I'm on the phone with my parents, who are still there in Ukraine in Kharkiv city," said Hleb Krivoshapkin, a player on the team.
A feeling many other recent Ukrainian immigrants are experiencing.
"We have our friends, relatives, all our lives left there," said Yulia.
"My mom was crying because she misses us a lot, but she's happy that we are safe and my kids are safe here," said Olesia.
A holiday of mixed emotions and added importance.
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress estimates around 11,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the province since Feb. of 2022.
