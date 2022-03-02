How one organization is helping Manitobans living with ADHD

One Manitoba non-profit is providing resources, information and support to both adults and kids living with ADHD.

The Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba is raising awareness of the signs of ADHD and ending the social stigma around the chronic neurodevelopmental disorder.

Karen Velthuys, executive director of the Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba (LDAM), said people sometimes view those who ADHD as lazy or choosing not to pay attention; however, this is certainly not the case.

“It really is just that they don’t have that ability to pay attention,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

THE DIAGNOSIS

According to Velthuys, ADHD is not usually diagnosed until a child goes to school.

“The reason for that is we expect kids to get into school, to sit at desks, to learn in a specific way, and it isn’t until they get into that environment that it starts to manifest and show itself,” she said.

She explained that symptoms of ADHD can vary from day to day, as a child may be able to pay attention all morning, but then by the afternoon lose their focus.

“These would be the kids that are having a hard time sitting at their desk, you may see them moving their leg up and down. They may be fidgeting with something, clearly having a hard time just sitting at their desk,” Velthuys said.

She noted that girls can present their ADHD symptoms differently than boys by showing signs of inattentive ADHD.

“Those would be the individuals that you don’t even know aren’t paying attention, because often I like to call them ‘daydreaming Daisy.’ They’re just off in their own world, in their head, not listening to what’s going on in the classroom, but teachers often wouldn’t be able to see that,” Velthuys said.

LEARNING BARRIERS

A new national report shows that children with ADHD may struggle to find equitable access to education.

Velthuys said this is because it takes a long time for a kid with a learning disability to receive the proper diagnosis, and therefore can’t access the help they need.

She said one this is why an early diagnosis is important, suggesting that if parents notice challenges for their kids at home, they should speak to a teacher in a timely manner.

“Know that it is important to get that diagnosis, because when a diagnosis is made, accessing accommodations is a right that your child would have,” Velthuys said.

She also said she would like to see system navigators in schools and school divisions to help parents find the proper resources for their kids.

“Often when diagnoses happen, parents are not aware of any resources that are available for their children. They don’t even really know that their child has rights to accommodations,” she said.

“Having someone with a system within a school to help parents navigate that system would be really helpful.”

SUPPORT FOR ADULTS

For adults living with ADHD, the LDAM offers a support group.

Dylan Cyrenne, a volunteer with the adult support group, said the group helps to validate the feelings and empower those with ADHD.

“The meeting space is also a safe space for these individuals to establish lasting connections with one another that is built upon trust and community,” he said.

He noted that the support group is peer-led, and facilitators try to abstain from discourse unless it’s necessary to allow the group to guide itself.

“It really helps provide a lot of authenticity to the group,” he said.

Cyrenne said most people report that the support group is quite helpful.

“These are really challenging times for a lot of different people, and people with ADHD have a bit of a social stigma attached to them as well,” he said.

“It really helps to discuss with like-minded individuals.”

- With files from CTV’s Ainsley McPhail.