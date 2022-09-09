How one Winnipeg man is helping with flood relief in Pakistan
As Pakistan tries to recover from devastating flash floods that killed more than 1,300 people and displaced more than 33 million, one Winnipegger is on the ground to offer help.
Masroor Khan, who immigrated to Canada from Pakistan in 2012, flew to Pakistan at the end of August.
He said he’s travelled to two provinces since he’s arrived in Pakistan, and that he’s seen “mass destruction” and many people left without homes.
Khan said he spoke with many vulnerable people who are in dire need of help.
“The disaster has compounded in a way that now a medical catastrophe is making people worried,” he said in an interview with CTV Winnipeg on Thursday.
Khan added that he’s travelling again on Friday to provide truck loads of hygiene kits to those in need.
He said there are some areas where road and railway disruptions are causing the regions to be isolated and are making it hard for the areas to receive aid.
“You will notice increased frustration in those areas, because the areas are not reached at all,” he said.
Winnipeg’s Pakistani community is organizing a fundraiser this weekend to help with humanitarian efforts and raise awareness about what’s happening. The dinner is taking place on Saturday at the Grand Mosque, located on Waverley Street. All the money raised will go to emergency relief.
“We’re planning to raise more than $200,000, but let’s see. Of course, it depends on the philanthropic spirit of the people,” Khan said.
“I know there’s a lack of awareness about how bad the situation is currently in Pakistan.”
- With files from CTV’s Kimberly Rio Wertman and Maralee Caruso.
