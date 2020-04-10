WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based organization, that helps the city’s most vulnerable, is keeping one of its outreach centres open this Good Friday to help feed those facing food insecurity.

1JustCity said in a news release the West Broadway Community Ministry will be serving over 100 meals to feed those in need.

“With resources stretched thinner than before for people living with food insecurity and with new people becoming food insecure due to COVID-19 – 1JustCity didn’t feel it could be a Good Friday if there was no where to get a meal,” it said.

For the first time in the organization’s history, it’s lunch program will be staying open for Good Friday at the Crossways in Common, located at 222 Furby St. The lunch program begins at 12:30 p.m.

More information on what 1JustCity is doing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found online.