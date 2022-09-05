How the critically acclaimed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has ties to Winnipeg

It's an international sensation with Winnipeg roots.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra formed this summer to tour Europe and the U.S. in artistic defence of their country.

The orchestra has played some of the world's most prestigious stages and made headlines across the globe.

The ensemble formed in July after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"So it's 75 musicians of Ukrainians who are either refugees or who came from Ukraine at the start of the invasion or musicians who are part of the European musical diaspora," said Keri-Lynn Wilson, the orchestra's founding conductor.

The orchestra's goal isn't just to thrill audiences with music, but something much more significant, to spread awareness of the war and to protest.

"What makes this orchestra special is we're all mission bound, this mission to help and prove to the world that Ukrainian culture is alive and it's vital, it's rich, and most of all to show Putin that he could not erase or silence them," explained Wilson.

Wilson was born and raised in Winnipeg. Her great-grandmother immigrated to the city from Ukraine around 100 years ago. Wilson said growing up in Winnipeg, she became entrenched in the city's deep Ukrainian community.

"I even took a course in Ukrainian dancing when I was about ten, I think, and I loved Ukrainian culture in Winnipeg. We went to Folklorama and celebrated at the Ukrainian pavilion,"

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra's tour saw 13 shows in 12 cities.

Wilson said between her love for Ukrainian culture and still having cousins back in the war-torn country, it made for extremely powerful performances.

"It was a very emotionally charged tour, and personally, we were all together as one, one soul," she said.

Though the orchestra's tour has come to an end, Wilson isn't ready to call it quits.

"Since the orchestra is so good, there was no way I was just going to say goodbye and never see them again, so we are determined and planning to meet again next summer," said Wilson.

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra's final show of the tour was at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

The performance was filmed by PBS and will premiere on September 9.