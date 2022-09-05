How the critically acclaimed Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra has ties to Winnipeg

The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra's final show of the tour was at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The performance will air on PBS Sept. 9 (Source: PBS) The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra's final show of the tour was at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The performance will air on PBS Sept. 9 (Source: PBS)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island