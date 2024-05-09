RCMP vehicle rammed while trying to stop swerving vehicle on Perimeter Highway

A dangerous driving incident along the Perimeter Highway on Tuesday ended with an RCMP vehicle being rammed and the suspect refusing to get out of their vehicle.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the Perimeter near the CentrePort exit around 6 p.m. on May 7.

Officers were told a grey Chevrolet Traverse SUV was travelling north – swerving in traffic and almost hitting several other vehicles.

While trying to find the suspect vehicle, RCMP was told the driver hit another vehicle and drove off.

Police found the vehicle near Highway 9 and tried to stop it, but the driver kept going. At one point, police said the driver rammed one of the RCMP vehicles.

Officers eventually boxed in the driver and got them to stop on Henderson Highway.

After coming to a stop, police said the man behind the wheel, a 57-year-old from Winnipeg, would not listen to police and he was removed from his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One officer was injured but did not need medical treatment.

Police said he has been charged with refusing a drug recognition evaluation demand, but RCMP noted officers are still investigating and more charges are anticipated.

The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in court.

Manitoba RCMP is asking to speak with any drivers who may have been hit during the incident or anyone who saw what happened.