WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Winnipeg apartment building evacuated after safety concerns

An apartment building on Portage Avenue has been ordered to evacuate. (CTV News Winnipeg) An apartment building on Portage Avenue has been ordered to evacuate. (CTV News Winnipeg)
Share

Residents in a St. James area apartment building have been told to immediately vacate the building.

The city says Birchwood Terrace, located at 2440 Portage Avenue,  is severely deteriorating in various locations. It's expected to take several months to address the issues.

It says residents much immediately vacate the building. Neighbouring properties are on an evacuation watch.

The city says it has set up a reception centre to support residents.

CTV News Winnipeg  has reached out to the building’s management.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News