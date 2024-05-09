Winnipeg apartment building evacuated after safety concerns

Residents in a St. James area apartment building have been told to immediately vacate the building.

The city says Birchwood Terrace, located at 2440 Portage Avenue, is severely deteriorating in various locations. It's expected to take several months to address the issues.

It says residents much immediately vacate the building. Neighbouring properties are on an evacuation watch.

The city says it has set up a reception centre to support residents.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the building’s management.